5 Observations on Jaguars OTA No. 7
The Jacksonville Jaguars held OTA No. 7 on Monday, and we were live at the Miller Electric Center to see all of the action.
So, what did we see? We break it all down below.
Top wide receivers shine
The three most impressive players at Jaguars' practice might have been the Jaguars' top-three wideouts. Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, and Travis Hunter all made incredibly impressive grabs throughout the day, with Hunter especially seeming like a tough cover for any Jaguars' defensive back.
Hunter had maybe his most complete practice yet that we have seen in the three open practices during OTAs; he was getting open consistently, had reliable hands over the middle, and was finding soft zones on scramble drills. It was a good day for this trio.
Offense, defense have an even matchup
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after practice that it might have been the most balanced practice the Jaguars have had so far in terms of defensive vs. offensive success, and that tracks completely with what we saw. At the first OTA practice, the defensive dominated. At No. 4, the offense had the upper hand. This time, it was clear that it was a back-and-forth day.
The offense was impressive in red-zone drills, while the defense won the team period where the two units were lined up midfield. The secondary has done a good job of making tight windows with their zone coverage, and Trevor Lawrence himself had a really accurate day on Monday. It was a good practice all around.
Buster Brown building momentum
Montaric 'Buster' Brown might be my early pick to be the Jaguars' No. 2 cornerback across from Tyson Campbell. Brown has had a strong offseason program thus far, seems to continue to get praise from the Jaguars' coaches, and he is in a scheme that fits his skillset.
Brown continued his strong offseason with another big day on Monday, making an impressive pass breakup in team drills and looking in position to make several others throughout the course of the practice. His stock is up right now and it has a lot to do with how he has looked in practice since the Jaguars have hit the field.
Brenton Strange stacking days
One of the most consistent players of the offseason program so far has undoubtedly been third-year tight end Brenton Strange. The Jaguars very clearly are going to have the tight ends heavily involved in the run game and how they attack defenses via their formations, but it has been through the passing game that Strange has stood out.
Strange made the best play of last week's open practice, and he continued to stack days with Monday's practice. He made two impressive grabs from Trevor Lawrence in the red-zone for touchdowns during team drills, and he seems to be catching everything going his way. He is clearly the TE1.
Play of the day
The best play of the day came via Jaguars star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Trevor Lawrence. Thomas frequently stands out at practice, and Monday was no different as he hauled in an impressive sideline catch between two defenders during team drills. It looked easy for him, but it was by no means an easy play to make.
