Liam Coen Breaks Down Jaguars' Resilient Performance Against Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars secured an emotional early-season victory over their AFC South division rival, the Houston Texans, in what was an ugly 17-10 win at home, where the offense struggled for most of the afternoon. However, the Jaguars' defense made the plays to maintain the victory at the end as the franchise is off to a strong start to the season.
Jacksonville has started the year undefeated at home, thanks to the outstanding defensive performances from its defense, led by defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Head coach Liam Coen spoke with reporters after the game on the resilience of his team, despite the offensive struggles and success on defense.
The resileience factor, as explained by Coen
It was one of the most emotional wins of the Jaguars in some time, considering the painstaking effort it took to get to this point. In spite of the issues sustained on his offense, the win and effort from the team showcased a team ready to handle adversity at every corner, as Coen called it 'huge' for the young roster, giving Tyson Campbell's playmaking ability late in the fourth quarter as an example.
"They should take so much confidence from this, and especially defensively. You know, Tyson Campbell gets hit on the double move and comes back and then comes back and makes a play through the hands of a potential explosive play," Coen said. "The fact that we take the ball away as much as we have has given us so many opportunities to go and have extra possessions."
The Jaguars took the ball away three times, including the game-clinching interception in the red-zone by safety Antonio Johnson, showcasing an opportunistic defense that is going to get after the football no matter what. Brian Thomas Jr. had a big play during the game but had struggles once more. Coen explained that it wasn't pretty, but was proud of his group and how they finished the game.
"You talk about finishing a game the right way— it was not pretty, it was not for us offensively," Coen said. "But we can take and we should take confidence from this to clean up, we got to clean up the mistakes and work on the drops and all of that.
"But man, I’m proud of this group and the way they competed and finished this game.”
For the latest news and analysis on the Jaguars' Week 3 victory, ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another story again.
We'd love to hear your thoughts when you like our Facebook page by clicking right here.