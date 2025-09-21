Jaguars' Liam Coen Explains The Challenges of the Texans Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Houston Texans in what is expected to be a physical and difficult game for both teams, looking for momentum following losses from this past week of action. The AFC South could quickly drive away from the Texans should they start 0-3 while the Jaguars have a chance to make an early statement in the division with a potential win this afternoon at home.
The biggest thing the Jaguars will have to manage is the Texans' elite defense with playmakers on all three levels of the field, led by head coach DeMeco Ryans. Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen will look to put his creativity to the test against Houston's disciplined unit, which can cause trouble for any offense.
Coen explains how to counter tough Texans defense
"We have to be very conscientious with the edge rushers for sure in terms of when we want to end up pushing the ball down the field, how are we helping those guys or whatever it is," Coen said. "It's just an emphasis for the quarterback, receivers, tight ends, like the timing and rhythm of the pass game needs to be sharp."
The edge rushers Coen is talking about are Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, one of the best pass-rushing duos in the land. Their disruptiveness can create issues for timing and rhythm, as the Jaguars' head coach will look to find a way to maintain it regardless.
Houston uses a great mixture of zone and man coverages. With the different ways this defense can create challenges for an opposing offense, Coen explained that the depth of Trevor Lawrence's hitches in the pocket may have to be tinkered against a fiesty defense, though it doesn't mean to change the game plan entirely.
"It’s not like you’ve got to go and do anything different. It's just, hey guys, the timing and rhythm, we have got to get the ball out of our hands in terms of being at the right spot at the right time," Coen said. "The quarterback with his progressions and reads. It’s not, hey, we don't have to speed up. But guys, we probably don't have too much more than that."
Coen's faith in the Jaguars remained strong on Friday heading into this afternoon's matchup. After watching film from the offensive linemen who were on the field against Houston the last time around, he feels confident his players are ready for a battle.
"I have a lot of faith," Coen said. "I mean, in watching the tapes from last year and how some the O-line played, the guys that are back this week for us have done some nice things against those guys as well. So, it's going to be a good battle."
