Jaguars vs. Texans: Week 3 Live Game Thread
JACKSONVILLE, FL — The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a crucial Week 3 clash, one that's much more important than the typical third game of a regular season. For one, they're taking on a divisional rival in the Houston Texans. This clash presents the Jaguars with an opportunity to move to 2-1 and make some significant headway in the AFC South standings while effectively burying the Texans' chances at the postseason this year with a 0-3 start to the campaign.
Jacksonville has shown a lot of promise with new head coach Liam Coen at the helm, splitting the first two games of his tenure. This matchup with Houston is a key opportunity for the Jaguars to get back on track after a tough loss in Week 2, continue to build momentum, and prove that they're legitimate playoff threats this year.
They're slightly favored coming into the game, but that's likely just a nod to their home-field advantage as well as Houston's 0-2 record so far. This won't be an easy outing for Jacksonville by any means. They haven't beaten the Texans at EverBank Stadium since 2017. It'll take a lot to get their second home win of the season.
Jaguars need to take care of business against Texans
Not only is this Week 3 clash a crucial divisional showdown, but it also offers quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars a chance at revenge against Azeez Al-Shaair and the Houston Texans. Last year, in the second bout between the two teams of the 2024 season, Al-Shaair laid a late hit on the Jaguars quarterback.
That play concussed Lawrence and knocked him out for the remainder of the season. It also drew an ejection for Al-Shaair, followed by a three-game suspension. The Texans' linebacker hasn't exactly offered his profuse apologies. T-Law and the Jaguars will have to find their retribution on the field, with a critical divisional victory that could effectively terminate Houston's playoff hopes.
Jacksonville is 1-1 so far on the season, but they should be 2-0. They fumbled a key opportunity to pull off a road upset against the Cincinnati Bengals, with star quarterback Joe Burrow exiting the game after just three series due to a turf toe injury. However, a plethora of self-inflicted wounds from the Jaguars spelled their demise against backup Jake Browning for the second time in three years.
That was a brutal loss for Jacksonville, one that severely deflated the confidence and optimism around this team. Getting a marquee home win against a divisional rival would go a long way toward regaining that goodwill. Be sure to keep up with our live game thread for all key plays and scoring updates for Jaguars versus Texans Week 3.
