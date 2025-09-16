Liam Coen Breaks Down Key Interception in Loss to Bengals
The story of the game in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 2 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals revolves around the mistakes and missed opportunities that Head Coach Liam Coen's team had. There were plenty of encouraging signs. The Jaguars' defense forced three turnovers, and their offense garnered 400 total yards, including 5.1 per carry on the ground.
All the promise they showed was outweighed by their self-inflicted wounds and missteps, though, evidenced by the 31-27 final score. It's difficult to pin down one moment that cost the Jaguars this game, because there were so many key breaking points.
It could have been their failed conversion on 4th-and-2 inside the Cincinnati red zone, which turned a potential dagger drive into a 90-yard game-winning drive for the Bengals. Some would argue it was Dyami Brown's drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter, which would have allowed Jacksonville to go up 31-24 instead of settling for a field goal that ultimately haunted them.
What happened on Trevor Lawrence's second interception in Week 2?
Some might say that the Jacksonville Jaguars lost the game well before the fourth quarter, though. Shortly after Joe Burrow exited with a toe injury, the Jags got the ball back with an opportunity to go up 21-7 and fully yank the wind out of the Cincinnati Bengals' sails.
Instead, Trevor Lawrence threw an interception. The pass was a questionable decision, but a catchable one to Brian Thomas Jr. over the middle. The ball sailed over BTJ's head and into the hands of Bengals safety Jordan Battle. Cincinnati would take advantage of the short field and kick a field goal to cut the lead to 14-10, calming the team and the fans' nerves after Burrow's departure and re-instilling belief that they could still win this game with Jake Browning under center.
Liam Coen's dissection
On replay, it became clear that while the placement wasn't perfect, Thomas Jr. was able to get a hand on the ball and likely could have come down with the reception if he hadn't retreated his arms and shrunk his body to avoid a hit. Jacksonville media asked Liam Coen to break down the play on the day after the loss:
"It was a middle read route, basically. There was nothing kind of holding the backside. So it was a play that we've hit a number of times in training camp, in that Miami joint and a few other times. And I think [Lawrence] may have just led [Thomas Jr.] a little bit too far, so if we're going to throw that ball, probably needed to be a little bit more, you know, on the body there."
"But you know, that's getting in sync together, getting the connection together. That's something that we all know has been a work in progress. And there was definitely some bright spots. I tried to go at seven, a little bit earlier in the game, especially first play of the game, first drive of the game, try to get things going a little bit, and, you know, we just didn't capitalize on some of those other opportunities when he is targeted."
