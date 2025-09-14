Duval Reacts to Jaguars' Heartbreaking 31-27 Loss to Bengals
The Jacksonville Jaguars knew it wouldn't be easy to win on the road against a playoff contender. The team expected a grueling fight against the Cincinnati Bengals. But they couldn't have seen it happening like this.
Joe Burrow exited the game early after an Arik Armstead sack that injured the quarterback's toe. Jacksonville led 14-7 at the time. Everything was leaning in the Jaguars' favor. They seemingly had the contest firmly in control and only had to contain Cincinnati backup QB Jake Browning to get the win.
They couldn't do it in overtime back in 2023. They couldn't do it today. Following Burrow's departure, Browning led the Bengals on an extended comeback run, despite throwing three interceptions. The Jaguars fall to 1-1 on the 2025 NFL season after a 31-27 Week 2 defeat.
Jaguars couldn't capitalize
The story of the game will be more about how the Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't take advantage of their opportunities, rather than the Cincinnati Bengals winning this game. The Jaguars picked off Jake Browning three times. Jacksonville's offense would have been practically unstoppable if it hadn't been for its drops, penalties, and turnovers.
Trevor Lawrence threw two early picks and could never fully bounce back. Both were questionable decisions, but neither was fully his fault. One came on a pass to Brian Thomas Jr. that he tipped into the air after retracting his arms in fear of getting hit over the middle. T-Law should never have thrown that ball and put his wide receiver in danger, but BTJ didn't do him any favors. It was hardly the only time he made a decision out of fear.
The Jaguars beat themselves throughout the afternoon. They committed five penalties, most of which were preventable illegal shifts on offense that constantly set them back and ruined any chance of building real momentum.
Jacksonville's defense was impressive despite the loss. They made life tough on Joe Burrow while he was out there, and they gave Jake Browning hell. Ultimately, though, Cincinnati's emergency quarterback was able to make the most of his weapons in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown, stay calm under pressure and after mistakes, and march his team down 90 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
Losing a key contest that a team could have and should have won is always tough. Falling because of self-inflicted wounds and failing to take advantage of an injury to a star quarterback is absolutely deflating. There were plenty of encouraging signs from the Jaguars in this one, but Head Coach Liam Coen and his staff will have to work hard to make sure their players come out of this one optimistic.
