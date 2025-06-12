Coen Sounds Off on One of Jaguars' Most Intense Battles
The Jacksonville Jaguars hope Liam Coen can help turn things around for a team that has struggled much of the past few seasons. One of Coen's biggest tasks is rebuilding the Jaguars' offense into a serviceable unit after the unit was far from that last regular season.
Following Organized Team Activities, Coen noted how things have gone for the offensive line so far.
“I think the competes for me have been more, okay, after we throw a pass maybe 10 yards down the field, are they bursting to go get down the field to practice the right habits that are going to hopefully continue on through training camp, through the season, and be just our style of play, the way we want those guys to play? It’s very difficult, like you mentioned, to see an actual physicality within either the run game or the pass-pro in these settings," Coen said.
"I think from a repetition standpoint, when you talk about competition, we’ve got a lot of guys some quality, competitive reps with the first group, second group, and third group. That’s been nice to have, and knowing that we’re going to really hold off on the judgement specifically on the front, until we get the pads on. I think Shaun [Offensive Line Coach Shaun Sarrett], Keli’i [Assistant Offensive Line/Run Game Specialist Keli’i Kekuewa], and [Offensive Assistant] Trevor Mendelson have done a nice job coaching that group up. Those guys have taken to it. They’ve taken to the competition, and ultimately, we’ll wait hold off on some of those judgements until we get to training camp.”
Coen noted some of the difficulties that offensive linemen face at this point in the offseason. While everyone wants to improve, it is harder for offensive linemen to do so than for other positions because of the league rules that are in place.
"I was just talking to Tony [EVP of Football Operations Tony Boselli] about this just now. It’s actually the worst time to play offensive line because there’s no surface area to touch. As much as we’d love to not admit, there’s holding that does occur in a professional way, and so it’s really difficult to play offensive line in these competitive situations that are primarily drop-back pass situations," Coen said.
