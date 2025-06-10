Jaguars' Rookie Defensive Back is Picking Up Things Quickly
The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Caleb Ransaw in the third round of this year's NFL Draft to help bolster their defensive backfield. The unit needed additional talent and seems to have found it in Caleb Ransaw, who can help them in multiple ways.
Following Organized Team Activities, Jaguars' Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Perkins elaborated on the rookie's transition to the league.
"Caleb's doing awesome. We were very excited just during the draft process. We thought, based on his skill set, what he showed on tape, he'd be able to make that transition and play more at safety, and he hasn't disappointed. He's done a tremendous job," Perkins said.
"Every day's a new day, every rep is a new rep, so he's learning," added Perkins. "All those safeties are learning, but he's doing a tremendous job of picking it up. I think he's super athletic. I think he's got a very high ceiling in this league, and I'm excited to continue to see him grow within the scheme of our defense."
Ransaw does have experience playing multiple positions in the defensive backfield, as he did so in college at Tulane. According to Daniel Harms of the Draft Network, Ransaw will be a physical defensive back for the Jaguars.
"Splitting his time between in-the-box and nickel alignments, Ransaw plays a physical brand of football that allows him to fill adequately against the run. As a force defender, he’s willing to take on blocks and pullers to give linebackers and corners holes to fill while maintaining outside leverage and forcing the ball-carrier back inside," Harms said.
"He can shed blocks fairly well against tight ends and wide receivers, and reacts quickly to run plays. He’s a sure-tackling defender with a quick trigger downhill to engage outside runs and receiver screens, who isn’t afraid to rush between the tackles and stand up offensive linemen if he has to."
Harms noted how Ransaw's college career has prepared him for what the Jaguars will need from him.
"In coverage, Tulane had Ransaw rotate from the nickel position to a two-high safety look occasionally, and he’s a good reactive zone player. He keeps his head on a swivel, looking from receivers to the quarterback, and adjusts his depth when needed. He keeps with his responsibility well and has a good, smooth backpedal to stay square against receivers," Harms said.
"Ransaw projects better in man coverage against tight ends who don’t have quick lateral agility, where he can be more physical through the route stem. He has better ball skills than his production suggests, as he attacks the catch point well with good length. He didn’t allow much receiving production when targeted, showcasing good route recognition, burst to close space, and reacting quickly to quarterback queues."
