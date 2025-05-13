3 Things to Know About Jaguars' Wyatt Milum
The Jacksonville Jaguars seemed over the moon when they were able to select West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"I think, like you said about Wyatt, it's the ability to play multiple spots at a high level and just the finish. The way the guy plays, the toughness. He's rooted in that," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the Jaguars drafted Milum.
"That's kind of what he prides himself on being, and that's what he is kind of known for around that building is being a guy that finishes, that plays the game the right way, that approaches it the right way, and he's a big dude. He's long."
So, what else is there to know about the Jaguars newest offensive lineman? We break it down below.
He was a Sports Illustrated All-American in High School
A two-way player in high school, Milum was a four-star recruit and seen as one of the better offensive linemen in his recruiting class. He even became an SI All-American, one of the highest honors for high school athletes in sports.
“I played some tight end when I was younger, ninth grade, eighth grade, through middle school, but I’ve always been an offensive lineman, and I can’t think of a better position. I look at an offensive lineman kind of like the engine of a car. I feel like if we’re not moving, it doesn’t work. I feel like the offensive line is a very important job. It might get overlooked, but it’s one of the most important jobs on the field. Again, I’m just excited to be a Jaguar," Milum said.
He was a NCAA Consensus First Team All-American
One of the best offensive linemen in the nation last year, Wyatt Milum was able to earn All-American honors and establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in 2025. He allowed zero sacks on the season and is now one of the best West Virginia offensive linemen of all time.
“I feel like someone, when you see me get out on that field, you’re going to see someone who loves the game of football, someone who enjoys it, they’re going to play through the whistle, they’re going to give it everything they’ve got and they aren’t going to let anyone touch [QB] Trevor Lawrence. I’m going to make that promise to them, and I’m going to make that promise to Trevor," Milum said after being drafted.
He earned Academic All-Big 12 Conference First Team three times
There has been plenty of talk of what a great student Travis Hunter is, but he is far from alone when it comes to the Jaguars' rookies. Milum was stellar on and off the field at West Virginia, racking up Academic All-Big 12 Conference First Team honors in each of the last three seasons. Milum's work ethic and intelligence make him another smart addition for the Jaguars.
