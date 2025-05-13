3 Ways the Jaguars Improved This Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been considered a laughing stock of an organization for several years, even if there was a gap of successes in the last two decades. However, things are changing for the better in Duval County with plenty of new additions and hirings across the organization.
After calling last year the "best Jaguars team assembled ever," owner Shad Khan is hoping to improve his fortunes with the additions he has made to his franchise. There are plenty of new pieces on the roster, coaching staff, and front office to be excited about and Khan is hoping to right the wrongs of the last regime.
With that in mind, here are three ways Jacksonville has improved this offseason.
A new vibrant regime
The Jaguars balked on general manager Trent Baalke about two to three years too late while also balking on former head coach Doug Pederson, both of whom were fired after the 2024 season concluded. It was clear the franchise needed fresh faces leading the charge and they seem to have nailed their hirings.
Head coach Liam Coen has played a key role in the development of quarterbacks such as Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield, and Will Levis. Now, he will be tasked with getting Trevor Lawrence into the upper-echelon of passers that he has been expected to be in for the last few years.
James Gladstone hails from Los Angeles as the youngest general manager in the NFL. Don't let the babyface fool you: Gladstone has already shown to be an aggressive-minded executive with his trade-up for Travis Hunter in this year's draft, solidifying himself as an innovative general manager.
The duo of Coen and Gladstone has instilled a vibrant feeling within the organization, a much-welcomed change that should see immediate and positive results.
Adding weapons for Trevor Lawrence
Addition by subtraction was the name of the game this offseason in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have let go of Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk, and Evan Engram, only to replace them with Dyami Brown, Travis Hunter, and third-year tight end Brenton Strange.
Sure, it's not a hefty amount of high-end additions, but they are players that can give Lawrence the best chances to succeed. The biggest highlight of them all is Brian Thomas Jr., who should continue to add on to his sensational rookie campaign where he emerged as one of the best young receivers in the game.
Furthermore, the Jaguars also added Travis Hunter, who will be playing mostly at wide receiver for them with some cornerback reps sprinkled in. Coen's offense has playmakers and Lawrence should benefit from this.
Improvement of depth and talent
Gladstone got to work when free agency got under way in mid-March and continued on through the NFL Draft with additions at key areas for depth and potential starting talent down the road. This has been what the Jaguars have lacked in recent years and the former Rams scouting czar is looking to progress with a similar mindset of letting the young players work with their strengths.
This mindset is what has turned Los Angeles into a title contender and it could do the same in Jacksonville. Additions such as Brown, offensive linemen Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari, safety Caleb Ransaw, running back Bhayshul Tuten, and guard Wyatt Milum will play key roles for the franchise this season.
The moves aren't flashy but they don't need to be. Jacksonville's approch is looks be one that improves the overall depth and talent of the roster across the board. It is why they could be immediate contenders for the AFC South crown this fall.
