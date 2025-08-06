Liam Coen Provides More Details on Jaguars' Travis Hunter's Role
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had big plans for Travis Hunter since the moment they drafted him.
That much is obvious, but what isn't as clear is what their exact plans are for Hunter. That much has been up to debate, again, since Hunter was drafted.
The Jaguars have always made it clear he will play both offense and defense, but how much of each? Will he start at both or major in one and minor in the other? All questions that are hard to answer when it is simply in a practice setting.
Travis Hunter's Role
But as we inch closer and closer to Week 1, more details are emerging on exactly what role Hunter will play.
Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen gave more specifics on exactly what kind of usage the Heisman Trophy winner will see.
"It's a hard number. If you're saying you're going to play 65 to 75 snaps on offense, let's call it, right. And you know, if he's playing 80% of those snaps or so, you know, and then similar, you know, defensively, and you look at trying to be able to match that number as much as possible," Coen said.
"Ultimately, for him, it's really going to come down to like, you know, offensively and defensively, we've done more offense because that was where more the development was necessary, right? So much more naturally to just go walk out in the field and play corner, like, that's what he's done. He can go do that very similarly. Now, there's a lot of checks, there's a lot of calls, there's a lot of different things that go into that."
As Coen explained, there is a reason Hunter has spent more days on offense than on defense -- and why it may not reflect the true role come Week 1.
"But offensively, we felt like there was a little bit more development that was necessary, and it's a lot more ball, right? Just a lot more scheme and words and calls," Coen said.
"And so he has done -- his every single day Rich is completely packed from the moment that he arrives to the moment he leaves with making sure that he is meeting with somebody at all times. At all times. And so I've been really pleased with the staff, our staff and in general, and his work ethic. You want to play him as much as we can, though Rich. That's the reality.
