Jaguars' Position Group is One of the NFL's Best
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an eventful offseason, making a few additions and changes they believe will make them a better overall football team. While the Jaguars still need more additions to turn around their roster fully, they undoubtedly have talent available.
Although Jacksonville's roster still needs help, it may have one of the best groups of cornerbacks in the National Football League. John Kosko of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top cornerbacks in the league. He ranked two Jaguars cornerbacks in the top 32.
Kosko ranked Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell as the 27th-best cornerback in the NFL.
"Another cornerback who has struggled to stay healthy, Campbell has yet to mirror the success he had in 2022, when his 80.7 PFF coverage grade ranked seventh and his PFF advanced coverage grade placed fourth. If he can stay healthy, Campbell has the talent to be a top-10 player," Kosko said.
Kosko then ranked Jourdan Lewis as the 28th-best cornerback in the NFL, right behind Campbell. This gives the Jaguars two of the top 28 best cornerbacks in the league.
"After spending eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Lewis heads to Jacksonville fresh off the best year of his career (78.2 PFF coverage grade). He ranked eighth in PFF advanced coverage grade in 2024, though he’s had an up-and-down career playing out of the slot," Kosko said.
The Jaguars have two of the top cornerbacks in the league, before considering their recent addition of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, along with many others, believes Hunter has the potential to be a generational corner, giving the Jaguars three of the top corners in the league.
"Both of these elite-level prospects were legitimate two-way players in college, and that certainly was factored into the comparison. But, as a cornerback, like Bailey, Hunter possesses athleticism galore, plus fluidity in coverage and natural playmaking instincts. He mirrors receivers outstandingly at all three levels without getting grabby," Trapasso said.
"His ability to play both man and zone at a high level, combined with his knack for baiting quarterbacks and erupting to the football, is reminiscent of Bailey's methodical yet explosive style. Both players also share the rare versatility to play on either side of the field or in the slot, making them invaluable in any coverage scheme."
