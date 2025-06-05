5 Observations on Jaguars OTA No. 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars held their final OTA practice of the 2025 offseason on Thursday, and we were the for it all.
So, what did we see from Liam Coen's squad at OTA No. 10?
Brian Thomas Jr. has a day
Brian Thomas Jr. is a tough cover for any cornerback in football, something he has proven time and time again since the Jaguars drafted him in the first round of last year's draft. Thomas has continued to look like a dominant wideout in this year's offseason program, and Thursday was his best practice yet.
Thomas scored two touchdowns in team drills on throws from Lawrence on Thursday, both over Montaric Brown. The first was a beautiful route from Thomas where he exploded downfield and left Brown several steps behind him. The second was on a much more contested rep, but Thomas still won on a strike over the middle of the field.
Rookie receiver continues to stand out
If there is one thing that has been clear about the Jaguars' undrafted rookie class thus far, it is that rookie wide receiver Eli Pancol is a playmaker. He has to prove that it can carry over from padless practices, but he has made a handful of plays in each practice that have impressed, and Thursday was no different.
Pancol made one of the best plays of the day with an athletic catch on the left sideline, and he also had several big gains over the middle of the field. It is very, very early, but it feels safe to say his stock is pointing up right now.
UDFA defender makes plays
While Pancol has been the undrafted player on the offensive side of the ball who has made plays at a consistent clip during the offseason program, there is a defender who took a big step forward for the Jaguars on Thursday: undrafted free agent linebacker Branson Combs, who made a pair of impressive plays in 7-on-7 drills to end OTAs.
On one play, Combs showed good speed and aggressiveness to force Nick Mullens to throw an incompletion as he pursued him to the sideline. On the very next play, Combs ended the period by forcing an incompletie pass to Darius Lassiter, getting his hand into his frame at the last second to punch the ball out and make the defensive sideline go nuts.
OL shakeups
The Jaguars have done plenty of rotating at essentially every position other than quarterback throughout the course of the offseason, which is natural for OTAs. Now is the time to test players mentally and to see which lineups and combinations might have the best chemistry on the field when the bullets fly.
Maybe the most shakeups on Thursday were along the offensive line, though. While we can not report on tactful information such as lineups, we can say the Jaguars threw out several different combinations with the starting and No. 2 offense, with very few spots seeming to be entrenched. The Jaguars are getting looks at guys all over the front,
Play of the day
The best play of the day came from veteran cornerback Montaric Brown. The fourth-year pro had his hands full with Thomas, but he did make a stellar play in the end-zone to knock away an accurate pass from Lawrence to Strange to keep the Jaguars' offense from scoring.
Brown has gotten his hands on a lot of footballs this offseason, and it continued with this impressive play against a big-bodied target on Thursday.
