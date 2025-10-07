Liam Coen Reacts to Jaguars’ Stunning Win Over the Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach spoke after the Jaguars' stunning 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and we were there for it all.
Down 14-0, what did the team show you in terms of overcoming adversity and where does this one hold a spot for you in terms of its thrilling nature?
LIAM COEN: Yeah, really that's the theme, I think, and that was what we talked about as a team. Although we would like to make things very interesting, and it wasn't perfect by any means, but the resiliency is really what I think this team has and has continued to show. There was really no flinch or blink when you're down 14-0. I think early on we might have had a little bit of bright eyes in a kind of big game, that you can understand a little bit, in some ways. But got down early, made an effort to come back. The guys stuck with it. Halftime, Devin Lloyd shows up again with a huge play. Really took all three phases. I thought all three phases really impacted the game. A ton of stuff to correct, but the toughness and resiliency is really something I'm proud of.
What was going through your head on that last touchdown --
LIAM COEN: Throw it away (laughter.) No, he got stepped on and he's coming out of it and you're like, oh, my gosh, throw it away so we can have another down. Man, what an individual effort. Obviously tough moment where -- I can only imagine where he was at in that moment on the ground, but to get up, break, what, three tackles or whatever it was, two tackles and shed some dude off and go run it in the (endzone) -- that's an unbelievable individual effort. Yeah, we'd love it to be cleaner, and just make it a nice executed play, but at the end of the day, it's about winning, and I'm proud of the toughness that he showed at the end of that game.
You mentioned Devin. What has he meant to this defense over the last however many games?
LIAM COEN: A playmaker. A guy that has just gotten better and better every day, and he's put it on tape through training camp. He's put it on tape throughout the season. Really proud of Devin as a competitor, as a leader. He's somebody that is walking around the facility with a chin up and really confident right now, for a reason. He popped out. That was one of our zero blitzes that he was one of the guys that shows to get the O-line to kind of squeeze, and then he pops out to the passing strength over there and just had another unbelievable play in a critical moment for us. Really proud of Devin.
What did tonight show you about Trevor that maybe you didn't know or weren't sure about?
LIAM COEN: Yeah, they -- I've known the competitor, in terms of being with him for a short time, and then obviously going back to some of the games where he's made comebacks, and I have a lot of respect for that. But to see him tonight use his legs the way he did, take some shots while he was running, make a critical throw to (Brian Thomas Jr.) down the sideline to put us in a position. Made a huge throw to Dyami on the left sideline to again put us, I think, inside the 10-yard line. Yeah, it's a goofy finish, but what a tough moment for him, to be able to say -- he wasn't going to lose. And that's kind of really what it comes down to. He wasn't going to lose. He made an unbelievable individual effort that hopefully can continue to springboard us.
