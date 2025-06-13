Liam Coen Praises Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence's Work Ethic
Jacksonville Jaguars' new head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone let it be known that the team is looking to start winning right away and wants to give the fans something to cheer for all of next season.
In their first offseason together and all the moves they have made point to just that. They are doing exactly what they said they were going to do with the team when they took over. They are not looking at themselves as first-year coaches and general manager. And will not give themselves grace. They are looking to win with all the young talent they have next season.
A big part of getting their team in order and playing way better next season, is unleashing quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence was hurt for most of last season and did not have the season he wanted, but now he has a fresh start with a head coach in Coen, who is a great offensive mind in the National Football League.
Coen recently praised Lawrence for his work ethic he has shown to his new head coach. Lawrence is looking to have a strong season in 2025, after missing a lot of games last season because of injuries he had.
"This guy has leaned into everything that we tried to coach since getting here," said Coen on "The Pat McAfee Show." "Since the moment we arrived, it was man, how much time can I put into this thing. All throughout all the phrases. Phrase one, phrase two, phrase three, you know, calling the plays. Multiple play calls, check, protection. This guy has been up here, been in the building, as much as possible. Taking the work home with him, even though he has a new baby at home."
"He is working his tail off. You see him out here and he is a natural thrower of the football. I mean he can put the ball in places where he wants it to be. And now it is just about how we can play at a consistent high level, game in and game out. And also help him."
"We've got to improve the run game to be able to create more balance. So that every throw is not the biggest throw of the game ... I have been really impressed by his work ethic."
