Analyst Gives Expectations for Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put together a sneaky good offseason together with the new pieces that will be part of the team next season.
The Jaguars have had a lot of turnover this offseason, but it has put the franchise in the best position to be successful and get back to winning a lot of games. That is the goal from top to bottom. And getting back to winning games in Jacksonville is the key.
The Jaguars now have a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone, who have put together on good roster, full of players that will buy into the culture they are trying to build in Jacksonville. They have their own vision of what the culture should look like in Jacksonville now that they are in charge, and players are buying in and helping build it as well.
With that being said, it creates pressure on one key player for the Jaguars, and that is quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has not been the quarterback that many expected him to be coming out of college. Lawrence has not reached the peak of what many thought he could coming out of college, but that all can change next season with his new head coach and get the offense rolling.
But he is still young and has never had a head coach with the offensive mind like Coen does. Lawrence is under pressure because if he does not improve, it may be time to start thinking about whether it is time to move on from Lawrence.
ESPN NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler talked about the expectations for Trevor Lawrence heading into the 2025 season.
"When I tell the people in Jacksonville, I do sense some urgency," said Fowler on NFL Live. "Where they certainly believe in him but also a feeling like okay, you are in year five, this is your third head coach now, it is now time to deliver a little bit. They fully believe that he will."
"Part of the issue is this offseason, he had that shoulder surgery on his left shoulder. So he is doing fine, he is doing a lot of throwing. He is working hard. Do all the right things. Started a little slowly, throwing the ball in OTAs, but he has been much better since then."
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Lawrence this year, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars and Lawrence this year by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.