Coen, Jaguars Are Focusing on What is Most Important
The Jacksonville Jaguars have revamped their organization from the general manager down to the team on the field. Jacksonville hired Liam Coen to help them move on from multiple disappointing seasons and bad football.
The Jaguars hope Coen's arrival leads to numerous changes and increased wins.
However, before any additional wins can come, Coen and his coaching staff must first establish many things with their new team. In his first-ever season as a head coach and his first with the Jaguars, Coen knows it is critical to establish an identity early.
Following Organized Team Activities, Coen acknowledged how important it is for his team to be physically and mentally tough. Coen believes the Jaguars' offensive line will play a significant role in establishing the team's mental and physical toughness.
“It definitely does. It's really, like I've said, an interesting dynamic in this time, where you can't bang, you can't hit really, you can't establish the line of scrimmage, but you can establish the way that we want to play in some ways," Coen said.
"In terms of attacking the line of scrimmage, mental toughness when it comes to multiple play calls, handling cans, handling the audibles, zero checks. Like the way they break the huddle, the way that they're disciplined with cadence that's definitely helping set the mentality and toughness of the group, specifically on offense."
Coen is a well-respected offensive mind. So, his emphasis on the offensive line makes sense, but regardless of whether he has an offensive mind or not, everyone agrees that football games are won and lost along the line of scrimmage.
As the Jaguars look to improve on offense, protecting Trevor Lawrence and opening up holes for the Jaguars' ground game will be vital for the Jaguars' offensive line this upcoming season.
"It always starts with those guys up front, although it's just a weird time to truly, I guess, evaluate it. But you can continue to press that and push that envelope and say, ‘Guys, let's continue to be at a high level every single time we come out on the grass, and every single protection walk through, and every single play that we're doing,’ knowing it's a lot of pass game," Coen said.
