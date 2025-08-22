Liam Coen Makes Key Statement on Jaguars' Running Backs
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the most versatile and well-rounded running back rooms in recent franchise history. Among their top-4 running backs, they have:
- A bruising, short-yardage bell cow in Tank Bigsby.
- A passing-down back and master of plays in space in Travis Etienne.
- An ascending rookie who can do a little bit of everything with 4.3 speed in Bhayshul Tuten.
- A tougher-than-nails seventh-round pick who looks like a seasoned pro in pass-protection in LeQuint Allen.
Who Sticks?
All in all, the room has plenty of strengths to balance out each other's weaknesses. But the real question is how the Jaguars will balance implementing all four running backs on a weeky basis once the regular season comes around.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen detailed this approach after Thursday's practice with the Miami Dolphins, and in doing so he made a candid and potentially impactful statement.
“We're still right in the thick of it, honestly. I think that we've seen great things from all four of those guys really, knowing that it's going to be darn near impossible to have four with a jersey on gameday. That's the challenge that we have to work through over the next few weeks," Coen said.
"Tuten, I thought he had a better day than he did yesterday at practice. He stepped it up a little bit better today. One [RB Travis Etienne Jr.] and four [RB Tank Bigsby] got some got some quality work, but they've continued to kind of do the right thing for us. Then, Quint [RB LeQuint Allen], man, in pass protection continues to do a nice job. So, we've got some work to do over the next few weeks here before Carolina to figure out who's going get a jersey, and special teams has a lot to do with that as well.”
Either the Jaguars carry four running backs on the 53-man roster and have one sit out as a healthy scratch each week, or the Jaguars could make a move. The going price could be a sixth-round pick, which is what the Washington Commanders got today for Brian Robinson -- though they are still paying him over $1 million.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Coen and the RBs.
Please let us know your thoughts on Coen and the RBs when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE