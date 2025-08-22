Jaguars Player Identified as Breakout Candidate in 2025 Fantasy Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to look a lot different than how they appeared in the 2024 NFL season. Schematically, the changes should be stark, with Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile starting a whole new regime in their first professional campaigns at their respective positions.
The team also implemented quite a few changes to their on-field personnel. They've installed quite a few new weapons into the offense for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, hoping to coax a career year out of him by building a better support system around him. He'll have a few familiar faces suiting up next to him on the starting unit, though.
Brian Thomas Jr. returns in search of an improvement on an already revelatory rookie season. Parker Washington has proved to be the Jaguars' resident veteran in the passing game, entering his third year as the most tenured player in Jacksonville's wide receiver room. Tight end Brenton Strange is back, but he's taking on a new role with the first team, following the departure of Evan Engram.
Brenton Strange continues to garner attention as a sleeper for the 2025 fantasy football season
Throughout his collegiate career with Penn State, Brenton Strange was far from a proven weapon in the Nittany Lions' passing game. The Jacksonville Jaguars took him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft more for his potential and abilities as a blocker. However, he turned some of his promise into production last season with 40 catches for 411 yards and two touchdowns.
Now, with Evan Engram gone, Strange could emerge as a key target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Brian Thomas Jr. and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. should soak up the majority of the attention from opposing defenses, leaving opportunities for Strange in the intermediate areas. Yahoo Sports' Ray Garvin was just the latest to name Strange a sleeper target for the upcoming fantasy season:
"Brenton Strange is lined up for a Year 3 breakout. Last season, he showed growth with 40 catches, 411 yards and 2 touchdowns, proving he could handle a bigger role. Enter new head coach Liam Coen, the same play caller who turned Cade Otton into a fantasy factor. Otton saw his targets jump from 67 in 2023 to 87 in 2024, which ranked top 12 among tight ends while playing over 92% of snaps and running 425 routes. That is the kind of usage Strange could inherit in Jacksonville. With Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown pulling coverage, Strange will live in one-on-one matchups. Add Trevor Lawrence’s ability to extend plays and the runway is clear for Strange to be this year’s Cade Otton."
Brenton Strange currently has an average draft position of 191, making him the 21st tight end off the board for 2025. While his stock is rising, there's still plenty of value for him in that spot.
