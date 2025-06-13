Why Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Wore a Sleeve at Minicamp
The 2024 season was a disaster for the Jacksonville Jaguars after much hype around their prospects ahead of the year. The team finished 4-13, paving the way for a new regime in Duval County looking to right the ship quickly and efficiently.
Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence is entering one of the biggest years of his career and is coming off surgery on his left AC joint in December. For the first time in months, he has been throwing during offseason training activities and training camp. He made the media rounds on Thursday and during the week as he began throwing with a compression sleeve.
Now, Lawrence will play in one of the most critical campaigns of his NFL career under head coach Liam Coen. The hope is that he can maintain his health while putting up career numbers with his new coach.
Lawrence has plenty to prove ahead of the season. For now, he had a chance to discuss his arm sleeve and how it was relieving soreness.
"Yeah, you have to think about I hadn't thrown before OTAs since December, so it was about four months of not throwing," Lawrence said. "I don't know the last time, I couldn't tell you the last time I didn't throw for four months."
The last time Lawrence reportedly had surgrey was before his rookie season on a torn labrum that he had suffered almost two years prior early in the 2019 campaign. Lawrence led the Clemson Tigers to the National Championship that season before losing the Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.
Lawrence said he had just started throwing a couple of weeks before offseason activites began and jumped into practice with a heavy passing volume.
"I think just going from that to, I started throwing a couple of weeks before we started the offseason program, but then we jumped into practice and heavy volume," Lawrence said.
The former No. 1 overall draft choice said that over time his sleeve helps him get adjusted and into shape as a passer with some soreness to be expected, saying the compression of the sleeve helps with the relief but it is not a long-term concern.
"I think just over time, obviously, you have to adjust and get in shape for that, so just a little bit of soreness," Lawrence explained. "The compression helps just relieve some of that, but that's all it is so nothing I'm concerned about."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story on Lawrence.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.