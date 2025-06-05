Coen and the Jaguars Are Mixing Things Up
The Jacksonville Jaguars hope this upcoming season will be much different than the past few seasons. After years of subpar football, the Jaguars look to turn things around under first-time head coach Liam Coen. Jacksonville hopes Coen can bring the stability they have been missing.
Coen brings years of experience and a fresh perspective to a situation that has been years in the making. Coen will try to pick the Jaguars up from the bottom of the AFC South and the league as a whole. The start of Organized Team Activities marks the official start for Coen and the Jaguars.
Following OTAs, Coen spoke about various topics, including how he has taken the players' opinions into account on some issues, such as an earlier start time for an OTA practice. Things like this could go a long way towards helping Coen connect with his new team.
“I think that early on, you set a schedule, and then you have to always be fluid. If we are going to just sit here and say we are going to bang our heads against the wall and do a long practice, what’s the point? The goal is to get good quality work for them to walk off the field during OTAs feeling like they got lathered up," Coen said.
"They got a good workout in, but not to just have them keeled over dying. That’s not this phase. That’s not what this is about. Do we want to stress them physically and mentally? Absolutely, but to me, this is more of a mental, above-the-neck time to stress these guys. So yeah, after the first couple we kind of peeled back a little bit and just kind of freshen it up a little bit.”
Veteran Jaguars defender Travon Walker spoke about his feelings on Coen following OTAs.
“I love him. He brings great energy. All of the coaches do, but I think it starts with him. He is a big energy guy. He is always trying to get feedback from the players, so I feel like that is going to carry us a long way as well," Walker said.
“I feel like we are coming along. Everyone is starting to put everything together. The playbook is starting to pile up a little bit. I feel like the guys’ attention to detail with the long weekend, we came in ready to work today, so we are doing pretty good right now.”
