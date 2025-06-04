Shocking Ranking for Jaguars', Trevor Lawrence's Supporting Cast
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an eventful offseason. David Helman of FOX Sports believes the Jaguars' addition of Travis Hunter was a notable one. While the Jaguars added talent, Helman only ranked the Jaguars' supporting cast around Trevor Lawrence as the 27th-best in the league.
"After the turmoil of the past few years, it was nice to see the Jaguars try a low-key offseason — somewhat, at least. Granted, the Jags did swing a blockbuster trade for Travis Hunter, but they didn’t fall for the trap of splurging an obscene amount in free agency," Helman said.
"They made some smart, small signings on the offensive line and brought in wideout Dyami Brown at a reasonable price. I like it. If Hunter hits quickly, then he and Brian Thomas Jr. just might rocket this offense up the list. And after watching Liam Coen’s offense in Tampa last year, there’s plenty of reason to hope that will happen."
By all accounts, Hunter is expected to be a productive player who has the potential to be a generational player for the Jaguars. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com analyzed Hunter's skill set heading into the NFL Draft.
"Exciting two-way player whose world-class athleticism and ball skills help him shine on both sides of the ball. Hunter is an instinctive, natural football player with a feel for making the biggest plays at the biggest times. He was the best player on his team by a long stretch. On offense, Hunter gets by on talent over technique but will need to smooth out the journey from press release to catch with better route running. He has the burst to uncover over three levels with ball skills and catch focus that are reminiscent of DeVonta Smith in his Heisman Trophy-winning season," Zierlein said.
"The cornerback tape was solid in 2023 and improved across the board in 2024. Hunter takes his skills and instincts from receiver and transfers them to cornerback, where they amplify his ball-hawking talent and production. Hunter plays with excellent anticipation from man or zone with burst and playmaking range that should terrify quarterbacks. He possesses rare ball skills and leaping ability to make challenging interceptions, and he will contest a high number of passes. He’s leggy and loses some ground when transitioning from his pedal, and he needs to prove he can handle the rigors of NFL run support. Hunter was playing twice as much as his fellow prospects, and he lacks ideal frame size at both receiver and cornerback. Teams will need to make a decision on where and how to play Hunter, but he’s capable of making a good number of winning plays as a future star no matter the choice."
