Liam Coen Reveals Where Travis Hunter Stands in Jaguars' Offense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are not going to be swayed in their plan for rookie star Travis Hunter, no matter what external or internal sources may be presented.
Externally, fans and analysts -- and even Hunter's college coach -- are wondering why the No. 2 pick has not had a larger role on offense.
Hunter ranks No. 56/80 out of receivers in routes run, behind names such as Calvin Austin, Troy Franklin, and Juju Smith-Schuster. He ranks No. 52 in targets per game, and last week had just one catch against the Houston Texans.
But, there are logical reasons why the No. 2 pick has seemingly been passed over in the passing game pecking order by third-year receiver Parker Washington, even despite the historic trade package the Jaguars had to put together to acquire Hunter.
Coen Sounds Off
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was asked about Hunter's role on Wednesday, and the always-open Coen gave a very direct assessment of where Hunter currently stands.
“I wouldn’t say he's behind. I think we can probably do a better job of helping him in some ways. We had a great talk with Trav after this past game in terms of just man, like, alright, how can we help you and put you because what is he learning? It's a lot," Coen said on Wednesday.
"So, we've got to, I think, be a little bit more diligent in terms of putting him in positions to maybe not have to do as many moving parts so that we can just let him go play. You saw he catches the out cut the other day and makes multiple people miss, so that's what we're trying to continue to push and that's got to be on us as well. Yeah, he has a hand in it for sure, absolutely, but I do think we can help him more.”
With the Jaguars facing injury questions at wide receiver, it doesn't appear Coen intends for Hunter's role to change or expand in terms of scope, either -- at least not early in his rookie season.
“Yeah, he's right now one position on offense and one position on defense, so that doesn't really fully change. It's just more the next guy having to go and adjust, to go play some z which is what happened in the game. So no, I don't think it changes much," Coen said.
“Yeah, I don't think it's fair right now to say, hey dude, go learn z and x and 12 and this and that. It's like, man, we’ve got to make sure he can really go and execute what we're asking him to do first and foremost, which is play F and play corner. So, I think as we go and as he goes, I’ve got to believe that it'll continue to do this [upwards motion].”
