Deion Sanders Blasts Jaguars' Usage of Travis Hunter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Through three games, the Jacksonville Jaguars have seen the Travis Hunter experiment hit its fair amount of highs -- especially on the defensive side.
But some are still expecting more from Hunter, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Count Deion Sanders, Hunter's former college coach, amongst that crowd.
Speaking on the New Heights Podcast with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, Sanders was asked how he feels about the usage of Hunter so far.
Sanders Sounds Off
"No. They're not using him enough. Like you know, I've seen it with my own eyes on an everyday basis for three straight years. So I know what he's capable of, and I know how you got to take care of him. He never practiced on Tuesdays," Sanders said.
"He's practiced on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. Was ready to play hundreds of snaps on Saturday, so you didn't need to use him on a Tuesday or Monday. You don't use him like that, but Travis is a big kid, man. He just loves the game. He loves football. He loves studying. He loves the preparation. He always had at least five hours of study in each week. Because we keep that list. We know how much everybody's studying. And he is just a phenomenal athlete, one of the greatest I've ever seen do both simultaneously, and he dominated. My rule is I'll let anybody do it. Long as you dominate, you got to be dominant."
In a few ways, Sanders' complaint doesn't make much sense. The Jaguars are not practicing on Monday or Tuesday ... because NFL teams don't do that. So Hunter is practicing on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Jacksonville, just like Sanders claims he needs to be used.
In other ways, Sanders is probably harping on the fact that Hunter has not been featured in the offense. Hunter ranks 55th amongst wide receivers in targets per game after being the entire Colorado passing game, which is likely not the volume Hunter, Sanders or anyone else expected when the Jaguars took him at No. 2 overall.
Regardless, the Jaguars are 2-1, Hunter is playing well on defense, and the hope is the returns will come on offense sooner than later. If they don't, expect to hear from Sanders again.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Deion Sanders
Comment on our Facebook page to talk about Deion Sanders WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.