Jaguars' Liam Coen Reviews Impact Of Upgraded OL
The Jacksonville Jaguars put a lot of resources into rebuilding their offensive line this offseason, signing four free agents and completely remaking the unit.
Among those signings are two players who are expected to start in center Robert Hainsey and guard Patrick Mekari. With the addition of the two experienced and versatile veterans, the Jaguars can now be assured their plan along the line gets off to a smooth start.
Whether the Jaguars are done building up the unit before training camp remains the question. The Jaguars have the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could easily walk away with another starter along the offensive line, but they also could just as easily lean on the new veteran pieces they have added in Hainsey and Mekari.
“Yeah, I think from that standpoint, we're always looking to add to the roster, whether it's through the Draft, free agency, things like that. But I do believe we've brought in some players to come help compete in that room," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.
Hainsey and Mekari are the two additions expected to make the greatest impact to the Jaguars' offensive line this season, especially after the departures of Mitch Morse and Brandon Scherff this offseason.
With that said, Fred Johnson and Chuma Edoga also give the Jaguars the needed depth to make the unit both versatile and competitive this summer. Nobody should be expected to be given a job right out of the gate, whether it is along the starting unit or somewhere further down the roster.
"Couple, obviously with Hainsey [OL Robert Hainsey], knowing the system and Mekari [OL Patrick Mekari] playing a lot of football and guys coming in, it's only going to help, right?" Coen said.
"Help add competitiveness to the room and also just some accountability to knowing the system that'll help everybody in that room. So, it's cool. Both of our centers actually know a version of the system in different ways, but it's only going to help bring in those guys in.”
Later this month, we will find out just how much more the Jaguars want to invest into the offensive line.
Be sure you go ahead and follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking story from us again.
We also want to hear from you right now, so you can let us know your thoughts also when you visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.