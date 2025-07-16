Is Liam Coen the Next Great Offensive Head Coach?
There is an epidemic in the league, both good and bad, of teams searching for the next Sean McVay: a young offensive play-caller who became one of the faces of the league as a head coach for his youth, innovation, creativity, and high-powered and efficient offenses with the Los Angeles Rams that continues to this day.
His influence has spread across the league and seeps into the lower levels of the sport as the McVay-Shanahan coaching tree has led to successes from coaches such as Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota, Zac Taylor in Cincinnati, and Matt LaFleur in Green Bay.
Now, McVay's influence will travel to the southeast to Jacksonville, Florida, as former offensive coordinator Liam Coen looks to take the Jaguars to the level of success his former colleagues have achieved at their respective stops.
McVay started the trend of teams searching for the young, innovative offensive play-caller who can finally light the spark that has been missing from a respective franchise for years. The Chicago Bears with Ben Johnson, New Orleans Saints with Kellen Moore, and Carolina Panthers with Dave Canales are just the latest examples of teams that have recently hopped onto the trend.
The right structure must be in place for these coaches to succeed. For Coen, that could be with the Jaguars as he pairs with former Rams executive and scout, and general manager James Gladstone to help shape the franchise into the vision they see as one that will lead to great success for Jacksonville, a city yearning for their football team to win many games, and maybe a couple of Super Bowls.
Coen is one of the most creative offensive minds in the game because of what he brings to the run game. I wrote about this a few weeks ago, and the offense seems peppered with the personnel to run this system well.
Players such as Travis Hunter, Bhayshul Tuten, Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and LeQuint Allen could see time on the field as gadget players that can be moved around and utilized to the offense's advantage, leading to some big-time plays. The usage of various run game concepts will help, too.
Then, there's quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the key to everything in this offense and why he enters such a critical season as the presumptuous starter in Jacksonville. Coen will be tasked not only with taking the Jaguars offense from a middle-of-the-pack unit to an above-average one, but also with turning Lawrence into the high-end passer many have envisioned him to be for the past few years.
Coen seems to have the right mindset and system to become yet another successful McVay-Shanahan tree coach. He has the potential to be the next great offensive-minded head coach in the game, which could spur another infamous coaching tree that could dominate the league for the next decade.
Yet, it all comes down to messaging in the locker room, setting a standard or example, and pushing not only your leaders on the roster but the players as a whole to buy into the vision Coen may have for the 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars and beyond. That is a very critical piece to the puzzle that won't be known for at least six to 12 months.
Either way, the potential is there for Coen to be exceptional, but he must prove it first before being dubbed the next big-time offensive play-calling head coach.
