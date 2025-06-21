Who Is the Most Important Player on the Jaguars' Offense?
An important season lies ahead for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a new era begins under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
After a promising start and disastrous end to the Doug Pederson-Trent Baalke regime, the Jaguars have a new sense of hope and excitement heading into the 2025 regular season. Several new additions, including the blockbuster trade-and-selection of Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, have shown that times could be changing for the better in Jacksonville.
Coen is one of the most creative offensive minds in the NFL with an exceptional zone-blocking system that help Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushing attack into a force last season in what was a breakout campaign for the veteran Mayfield. Now, he takes this system to Jacksonville to pair with Trevor Lawrence, the team's franchise quarterback.
Lawrence, a former No. 1 overall draft selection and dubbed one of the best quarterback prospects of all-time, as yet to reach that potential on a consistent basis since his rookie year in 2021. There were exceptional flashes in his second season when he led the Jaguars to an AFC South title and the hard-to-forget comeback victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in the postseason. Since then, inconsistencies and injuries have plagued the talented signal-caller.
Last offseason, the Jaguars made Lawrence the then-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL at $55 million per year. Last season's results did not translate to the type of money that the contract offered, raising questions about Lawrence's future if things do not go right in 2025.
This to me makes Lawrence the most important player on the Jaguars offense and, frankly, the entire roster.
Coen's offense will be wide receiver-centric, meaning the playmakers will be the biggest key to the success of the offense. I believe the quarterback plays just as a big if not larger role in this type of system, even if it is dubbed a quarterback-friendly scheme. The zone-blocking and wider platforms for Lawrence will certainly help his chances of success with the playmakers around him.
However, it is on Lawrence to produce, maintain consistency, and his health. This is an unbelievably gifted passer who can put himself in the top tier of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen- in no specific order. Since being drafted, Lawrence has showcased or flashed elite three-level accuracy and arm talent, excellent pocket navigation and off-platform mobility, and ridiculous arm flexibility to throw from multiple angles.
I view Lawrence as a Top 10-12 quarterback in the NFL and he has shown to capabilities of being more than that. However, the Jaguars do not succeed in 2025 without him and his play must represent a potential resurgence within the organization and the state of not just the AFC South but the conference as a whole.
If Lawrence, with assistance from Coen, can hone in on his seemingly untapped potential, it is a game-changer for not only a conference that features those top-of-the-cake passers and the franchise itself.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk about our choice.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.