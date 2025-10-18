What Liam Coen Has Learned in Six Weeks with Jaguars
There were some great expectations when the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen to take over as their new head coach. After an incredible campaign as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, there were high hopes that he could lead a similar revival of the Jaguars' attack in Duval.
So far, he's done an excellent job at the helm, leading Jacksonville to its best start in decades. At 4-2 through the first six weeks of the 2025 NFL season, this team has legitimate playoff hopes and has shown plenty of promise on both sides of the ball.
What's even more encouraging is the belief that the Jaguars haven't even scratched their full potential yet. Coen has already exorcised plenty of demons for this team and defeated some high-quality opponents in his young career as a head coach. The sky is the limit for Jacksonville in his first year on the sideline.
Liam Coen has learned a lot in six weeks
It's easy to forget that this is Liam Coen's first season as an NFL head coach. Between his illustrious play-calling, the connection he's built with his players, and the way he commands a room as an orator, one would believe that he has several years of experience under his belt.
Not only does he present as a veteran coach, but he's also matched the Jacksonville Jaguars' wins from last year in just five weeks this season. Needless to say, he's made quick work of earning the respect of the team, the league, and the fans in Jacksonville. But he's still learning and evolving, too, as one of the youngest coaches in the NFL. When asked what the most valuable lesson he's taken from his first six weeks has been, he had this to say:
"Man, that's a good question, really good one. I think trusting your staff, trusting the people around you. We've got a really good coaching staff that I believe in that have done a really nice job so far. We're learning more and more about each other every week about us as coaches, working together and working with the players. And what works, what doesn't, how people respond, how we're coaching and teaching details every week, and you're constantly trying to evaluate that as a head coach."
"What's working, what's not, how's the communication between each other and the players? And I think they've done a really nice job of getting our guys prepared every week and bringing energy at practice every day. I think they've done a nice job with that. So just trusting the people around you and knowing that when you make decisions to hire people, be firm on those."
