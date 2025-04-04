Jaguars' Potential Draft Target Draws All-Pro Comparison
The most popular fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars in mock drafts all offseason has been Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham, and that isn't changing anytime soon.
Graham continues to be the overwhelming favorite in most projections to be available at No. 5 overall, though anything can happen at picks No. 1 through No. 4 in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Still, it is clear the Tennessee Titans seem on a path to draft Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall. And in reports from insiders such as Adam Schefter and Albert Breer since this week's annual league meetings in south Florida, the momentum could be there for Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter to be drafted at picks No. 2 and No. 3.
That would leave the Jaguars and the New England Patriots at No. 4 as the earliest potential landing spots for Graham, who has been the No. 1 interior prospect throughout the entire draft process despite not testing at the NFL Scouting Combine.
This is largely the result of Graham being a dominant defender for Michigan's defense throughout his entire college career. Graham's tape is so impressive that one Big Ten running back coach told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman that Graham reminded them of future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.
“This guy is so good at using his hands and diagnosing how he’s being blocked so fast," the coach told Feldman.
"Like Donald, I think he’s got this ability where he processes so fast and counters so fast before the guy can even put his hands on him. They have like an extra step and can win so fast. His get-off is really good, and his hand-fighting and the counters in his game are elite.”
The Jaguars clearly have high expectations for their defensive line already in 2025 due to the presence of Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Arik Armstead. They have more depth at interior defensive line with other names like DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson, the latter two being second-year players.
Still, Graham is a proven producer for a top program and has some opposing coaches believing he is reminiscent of one of the best defenders in the history of the game.
Obviously Graham has a long way to go to prove that he is the next in line after Donald, but it is worth noting that both Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and James Gladstone were with the Rams during Donald's reign of dominance. They know how much an elite defensive tackle can change a defense, and we will soon see if they select Graham to jumpstart that change.
