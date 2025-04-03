Why Former Safety Believes Jaguars Will Take Mason Graham
The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in a good spot when draft day rolls around, given they hold the fifth overall pick. While several mock drafts have paired talented prospects to the Jaguars, one continues to break through the mold. The prospect in question? Mason Graham.
The Michigan Wolverines' defensive lineman fits a ton of holes the Jacksonville defense has on the line, which checks out on why so many predictions have him falling to the Jaguars. After new general manager James Gladstone stated they plan to build through the draft, Graham is one of the perfect players to build around.
That being said, we have seen mock draft after mock draft from several websites, but what about a former player? Even according to former NFL safety Rodney Harrison, the Jaguars and Graham just make sense, regardless of the talk surrounding Travis Hunter.
In a recent first five pick mock draft between Harrison, former NFL coach Tony Dungy and NBC analyst Jac Collinsworth, Harrison explains why he believes the Jaguars need a player like Graham more than they need a player like Hunter.
"When we've had Jacksonville, they've always struggled up front in that defensive tackle area. They got Travon Walker, they got Josh Hines-Allen, you add Mason Graham now you have a formidable front that can stop the run, that can put pressure, guys up front that can get after the quarterback and create some turnovers, that's what you need," Harrison said.
"I'm a big Travis Hunter fan, just not for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They need some beef and interior at defense."
While some Jaguars fans wouldn't like taking Graham over Hunter if Hunter is available, the reasoning behind Harrison's claim makes sense. After all, the Jaguars were near the bottom of the National Football League last season in terms of net yards allowed on defense.
It has become seemingly likely that who ever lands Hunter will use him as an offensive piece, and with the Jaguars already possessing a electric type of player in wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, the Graham claims continue to become at the forefront of the mind.
