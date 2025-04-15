Mitch Morse Explains Classy Way Jaguars Handled Retirement
Former Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse knew that when he informed the Jacksonville Jaguars of his retirement, it could result in a domino effect.
Morse retired after just one season with the Jaguars, who he joined on a two-year deal last March. Ultimately, the Jaguars could have approached the retirement in a number of different ways.
Speaking on the Centered on Buffalo podcast, Morse explained how the Jaguars went about handling his official retirement and why the franchise made such a positive impression on him during his exit from the NFL.
"That is the thing that guys don't understand. Like Jacksonville had the opportunity to claw back money. I signed a two year contract. I only met one year of that obligation, right? So the fact that they were so gracious and understanding of this process," Morse said.
"And who knows, they could have let me go, I don't know, but they seemed to want to do right by me. They made that very clear from the ownership to, you know, the new manager, to the new team president, Tony Boselli. Like I had guaranteed money the next year. I didn't get that, but that was totally fine by me. Didn't want it. They didn't claw back the money that they gave me, unbelievable. You know, it was, it was just really good business done by them when they didn't have to."
In short, it looks like the Jaguars' new leadership trio of Boselli, Liam Coen and James Gladstone are all set on trying to do right by those who have sacrificed for the franchise, past or present. And while Morse was only with the Jaguars for a year, he certainly made a positive impact.
The Jaguars quickly pivoted this offseason to find an answer at the center position, which they eventually did with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey. Hainsey will be expected to step in and replace Morse right away; a tall task, but one the veteran seems up to.
"It was a massive priority, right? That's some weight off the shoulders of [QB] Trevor [Lawrence] at the line of scrimmage, that now because of the familiarity from Robert, he doesn't have to bear as a quarterback," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said about signing Hainsey last month.
"At the same time, Robert got one op [opportunity] to start this past season versus the New Orleans Saints, and I'd encourage anybody and everybody to watch that game and understand why it was a player of interest. Think about the intangible elements in the back of your mind as it relates to a performance on the field, and you'll see that clear as day in that game."
