New Jaguars QB Unveils What Makes Scheme Work
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to experience a new era on the offensive side of the ball this season.
After three years in the Doug Pederson offensive ecosystem, the Jaguars are moving in a drastically different direction under new head coach Liam Coen. While Coen has put his own spin on his scheme, he is still a clear member of the Sean McVay coaching tree after his time with the Los Angeles Rams.
The McVay tree has spread to a number of other franchises in recent years, most notably to the Minnesota Vikings under head coach and former McVay assistant Kevin O'Connell.
Now, the tree is planting its roots right in Jacksonville.
One of the Jaguars' nine free agent signings, backup quarterback Nick Mullens, spent the last three seasons under O'Connell and the Vikings. As a result, he knows exactly what the offense will bring to Jacksonville under Coen and former Vikings assistant Grant Udinski.
"Yeah, I think just all the opportunity. Fresh start, you know, to help build a culture. It was great talking to Coach Coen today, just the energy that he brings. And obviously my relationship with Grant, being familiar with the system," Mullens said at his opening press conference.
"Feel like we all come from some sort of umbrella of the West Coast offense. Every team that runs it has little nuances and differences, but we're all going to be speaking the same language. So there was just so much opportunity. All the factors made sense, and I'm glad it worked out the way that it did and fired up to be part of Jacksonville."
But what is it exactly about the offense that makes life so much easier on quarterbacks?
To Mullens, it is clear. Simply put, the offense allows the ultimate flexibility in terms of both concepts and personnel -- two things the Jaguars have missed in recent seasons.
"I think the biggest things is, I'm sure there's other offenses that are like this, I'm sure out there somewhere, but just the fact of you can put any player at any spot on the field and do whatever you want. I mean, really, it's a giant puzzle," Mullens said.
"You got to put all the pieces in the right puzzle to create the concepts to put the defense at a disadvantage. So it takes a lot of hard work. That's anything in life, you know, like, it's a lot of hard work, puts a lot on the quarterback, but previously, it's been a lot of fun to play in, and I know once Trevor gets that grasp, he'll feel the same way about it.
