Jaguars Should Want to Land Offensive Talent Early in Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years.
Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
Now that the Jaguars have everything set with their head coach and general manager, the team will now turn to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars will have top picks in all of the rounds of the draft. We know that the Jaguars will not be taking a quarterback in the early rounds.
The Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen should want to take offensive talent in the early rounds of the draft in April. Coen is an offensive mind that knows how to develop talent on the offensive side of the ball. In his first draft class, we should lean on what he knows most.
In Tampa Bay he had two elite receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Goodwin. Now heading to Jacksonville, Coen has one with Brian Thomas Jr., but Coen should be on the lookout for more.
The Jaguars have the most selections in this year's draft and they need to use that to their advantage. They have the fifth overall pick, and that can land them a young talented superstar like Travis Hunter from the University of Colorado or receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.
But if they do not get those talents at five they can wait for the second or third round for other offensive weapons that will probably fall because of other teams that will be reaching for players that fill their needs.
The Jaguars can go for receivers with their two picks in the third round or with their two fours, they can move up. The team will have a lot of options in this draft.
Now Coen and general manager James Gladstone will have to work together to come up with a great draft strategy and find players that best fit their needs and scheme.
Going with offensive talent early in this draft can benefit the offense that struggled all of last season. Coen should go for it in his first draft as a head coach. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will also benefit from selecting talent in the early rounds.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.