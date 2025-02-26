Jaguars HC Liam Coen on When to Move on from a Quarterback
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the offseason with many questions surrounding their football team. Initially, the Jaguars needed a new general manager, head coach, and coordinators. After hiring James Gladstone as their GM, the Jaguars filled each position.
Gladstone will work with Coen and the rest of the Jaguars' front office to assemble the best team possible over the next few seasons. After questions surrounding so many other positions, the Jaguars could eventually begin to face legitimate questions about their quarterback.
“Wow, that's a great one. The time—you look at these quarterbacks specifically coming out in the last few years. Well, you're in Pop Warner football and you're in a no-huddle shotgun system, and then you're in high school, and you're in a no-huddle shotgun system," Coen said.
"OK, you go to college. That may have been the case. We've got to have patience with these guys because the communication piece that you miss with the no-huddle offenses, not to knock it, it's just, hey, we have to take that into consideration when we're going through the longevity of a quarterback’s career."
Coen elaborated on some things that go into a team's decision on when to move on from a quarterback and when to continue developing the quarterbacks still on the roster. While Lawrence is firmly set as the team's franchise quarterback, Coen will likely have to address the quarterback position on one level or another while he is the Jaguars' head coach.
"I think when you're ready to move on, I think it's pretty clear to a lot of people in terms of the building, the staff, the players. If the clip has fallen off, it's typically something you can see with the naked eye, but it's more the development, the fundamentals, the technique. If that's all still there, then you can continue to win with that player," Coen said.
The Jaguars' front office hopes Coen has a long tenure with the team, as he is a young, well-respected offensive mind in the NFL. Still, Coen is now a head coach and no longer a coordinator, these are the types of issues he will encounter while in charge.
