What QB Trevor Lawrence Absolutely Must Have from Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars front office hopes that the changes it has made this offseason will significantly improve its results next season. After a disappointing 4-13 campaign that led to the firings of multiple front-office members, the Jaguars aim to turn things around by putting together a solid offseason filled with many quality additions.
Jacksonville hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their new head coach as they look to get more production from Lawrence, who they paid over $200 million. While many other areas on the Jaguars' roster must be addressed, they also must find a way to address the team surrounding Lawrence. Although Lawrence's massive contracts have played a part in the lack of talent on the team, the increased salary cap should make that less of an issue moving forward.
Still, Lawrence needs more than an improved supporting cast to have a better season next season. Along with an enhanced roster, Lawrence and the Jaguars also need better coaching, which is where Coen comes in. Coen has been tasked with not only leading the team but also helping bring Lawrence along. While Coen will undoubtedly have ideas about how to improve things, Lawrence noted a few things Coen could do to significantly help him and the rest of the team next season.
“I think just from a leadership perspective, having that energy day-in, day-out is something our team needs,” Lawrence told Adams. “We’ve been through a lot. The last two seasons have been not what we expected after what we did two years ago. I think this team needs some juice, and he’s going to bring that. Obviously, the play-calling is super important," Lawrence recently said on the Up and Adams show.
The Jaguars hired Coen because of the respect he garnered at multiple stops along the way. Coen played a significant role in Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield playing some of the best football of his career this past season. The Jaguars hired Coen, hoping he could have similar results with another talented former No. 1 overall pick. If Coen can do so, the Jaguars will be a much better team than the last two seasons.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.