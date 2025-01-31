2025 NFL Draft: 3 Prospects the Jaguars Could Target
The Jacksonville Jaguars head into the thick of the offseason with a new head coach and a general manager to be named later. The roster is loaded with plenty of talent, enough to make a potential playoff run in 2025 but will need significant improvements in key areas.
This offseason, the Jaguars will need to improve their depth and talent level in the defensive trenches, its secondary, and the interior offensive line. Players such as safety Andre Cisco and guard Brandon Scherff are key free agents that the front office could look to bring back. If not, the NFL Draft will be a key hub for acquiring talent.
Let’s take a look at one prospect for each day of the draft the Jaguars could select in April’s selection process.
Day 1: Mason Graham, defensive tackle, Michigan Wolverines
Jacksonville is secure with its talented pass rush duo of Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. However, they need stout interior play, especially against the run and someone who can get penetration in the backfield. Michigan’s Graham is one of the best players in the draft who can make life miserable for opposing offenses.
This is a blue-chip player who can disrupt and take over games, something the Jaguars have lacked in recent years. Graham should be a favorite to be the fifth overall pick due to his combination of power, explosiveness, quickness, flexibility, and run-defending skills.
Day 2: Grey Zabel, offensive lineman, North Dakota State
With Scherff being a free agent, the Jaguars must add more depth and competition to the middle of their offensive line. One of the most standout players from this week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl, Zabel competed at guard and center, showcasing five spot versatility with experience at left tackle for the FCS national champions.
This is a physical and violent offensive lineman who will put defenders into the ground at the point of attack. His adequate movement skills allow him to play in most blocking schemes and would fit nicely in head coach Liam Coen’s wide zone scheme. Zabel is a potential Day 2 selection who would be an immediate impact lineman for Jacksonville.
Day 3: Billy Bowman, safety, Oklahoma Sooners
Jacksonville featured a below average run defense last year, allowing 132.6 yards per game. The tackling from the third level wasn’t ideal and this must improve in 2025. It wouldn’t be surprising if the new general manager were to completely revamp the safety room and if this were to be the case, Day 3 prospects such as Oklahoma’s Bowman would bring a physical presence and versatility.
The former All-SEC and All-Big 12 defensive back shined in Mobile, bringing plenty of pop in the run game and the football intelligence that coincides with his coverage prowess. While he may not be an elite athlete, his effort and competitiveness displayed at the Senior Bowl would give him possible value on special teams.
