Travis Hunter: Future Face of the Jaguars Franchise?
The Jaguars currently have the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft and many believe that when it is time for Jacksonville's selection, Colorado CB/WR and Heisman winner Travis Hunter will be there, waiting to be selected.
It will depend on what Tennessee and Cleveland do with their first two picks. Listening to sources around the league, there is a strong likelihood that the Titans will select Cam Ward and the Browns would follow with Abdul Carter. The Giants are a wild card but it seems that Sheduer Sanders could be the answer at three. That could be for the Giants or for a team that trades up for him. New England is very interested in the two Michigan men, Will Johnson and Mason Graham. Thus Hunter at five.
If Hunter is there, he needs to be the pick. As much as I believe you need to build football teams from the inside out, strengthening the line of scrimmage, Hunter is too much of a difference-maker to ignore. The Jaguars fortunately have a strong defensive line and the team could snag an offensive lineman in the early second round.
Here is what Hunter does immediately for the Jaguars. Ticket sales, merchandise sales, and increased media attention on the team. Hunter is a Florida boy and everyone is going to love him for it. Does extra media attention cause distractions? It can but if the Jaguars want to compete for championships, they're going to have to get used to it and I'm sure fans want to see the team on Sunday Night Football once in their lifetime.
Hunter immediately improves the defense. He is the best man corner in college football and his ability to shut down half a football field will allow Travon Walker, Arik Armstead, and Josh Hines-Allen to feast on quarterbacks.
Hunter also gives Liam Coen an offensive gadget to run off Brian Thomas Jr. The more help you can get Trevor Lawrence the better and by drafting Hunter, you help Lawrence while improving the defense. It's the best of both worlds.
Hunter is the reincarnation of Deion Sanders on the football field. Hunter has the same style, swagger, abilities, and desire. He is an animal who brings it every time he is on the field. Don't make this hard. When life gives you Deion Sanders, take it -- because it took over 35 years for the next one to arrive.
