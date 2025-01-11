2025 NFL Draft: Michigan Star Is Most Commonly Mocked Player to Jaguars After Week 18
There is still a long way to until the 2025 NFL Draft, but it is never too early to look ahead.
With the Jaguars set to pick at No. 5 overall, the chances of the Jaguars finding an elite player to join the roster are sky-high. And that means it is worth taking a glance at who the most popular prospects are for the Jaguars at that slot.
Remember last year, when Brian Thomas Jr. was the most commonly mocked player to the Jaguars around the Super Bowl? That ended up coming true, and the Jaguars saw the pick pay off early and often in the 2024 season.
So with Week 18 and the 2024 season now officially in the rearview mirror, we are opting to look ahead at who the experts have pegged to the Jaguars the most often. To do so, we will use data from NFL Mock Draft Database.
According to the database of over 500 mocks, the leading candidate to be the No. 5 pick is none other than Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. The Wolverines star is projected to the Jaguars in 47.5% of mocks, while his Michigan teammate Mason Graham is at No. 2 at 22.2%. Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is at No. 3 at 7.6%, while other prospects take up the remaining 22.8%.
It makes plenty of sense for Johnson to be the chalk pick for the Jaguars. Jacksonville had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL in 2024 due to issues at both safety and cornerback, and no team is taking a safety in the top-5.
While Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke's history would indicate a preference for a trench player on either side of the ball, Johnson is arguably one of the most gifted cornerback prospects to enter the draft in years.
Johnson's blend of size, length and speed has frequently drawn himself comparisons to Denver Broncos cornerback and potential Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain. If Johnson develops into anywhere near the kind of player that Surtain has turned into for the Broncos over the last few years, then he would be a home run selection and have the potential to change the entire complexion of the Jaguars' defense.
