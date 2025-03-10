2025 NFL Free Agency: Jaguars' Top Needs
The NFL's free agency period is finally here.
Armed with the seventh-most cap space of any team in the NFL when legal tampering begins at noon, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to completely reshape the depth of their roster in Liam Coen's and James Gladstone's first seasons.
But where do the Jaguars need the most help? Where could to look to spend big in the coming days? We take a look at the Jaguars' biggest needs and break down a few options below.
Right Guard
The Jaguars need to replace long-time right guard Brandon Scherff this offseason, and it doesn't appear they have many in-house options. Cole Van Lanen and Javon Foster are tackles, not guards, and Cooper Hodges has had limited reps due to back-to-back season-ending injuries. The Jaguars need to find a starter in free agency or the draft.
First-wave option: Mekhi Becton
Second-wave option: Will Fries
Third-wave option: James Daniels
Center
The retirement of center Mitch Morse last week was not unexpected inside the walls of the Miller Electric Center facilities, but that doesn't mean the Jaguars can ignore the need that is now staring them square in the face. Trevor Lawrence has played with three centers in four years and the Jaguars need to find some stability here.
First-wave option: Drew Dalman
Second-wave option: Coleman Shelton
Third-wave option: Evan Brown
Safety
The Jaguars' safety play last year had a lot to do with the Jaguars' bottom-ranked pass defense. Coaching and scheme were big issues themselves, as well, but Andre Cisco had a down year, Andrew Wingard dealt with injuries, and Antonio Johnson didn't take the step expected. With Darnell Savage better served as a slot defender, the Jaguars need to make over their safety room.
First-wave option: Jevon Holland
Second-wave option: Tre'von Moehrig
Third-wave option: Julian Blackmon
Cornerback
The Jaguars have one starting cornerback locked down with Tyson Campbell. Perhaps they feel comfortable with one of Montaric Brown or Jarrian Jones at the other spot, but they also need to reinforce their depth in the wake of the Ronald Darby release. Luckily for them, this is a good cornerback group,
First-wave option: Carlton Davis
Second-wave option: Paulson Adebo
Third-wave option: Isaiah Rodgers
EDGE
The Jaguars have ignored their edge depth for back-to-back offseasons, and it is time for the new regime to finally reinforce the pass-rush. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are terrific players, but they need some reinforcements. It doesn't make sense to pursue a first-wave signing, but they could -- and should -- make some value additions here.
First-wave option: Khalil Mack
Second-wave option: Malcolm Koonce
Third-wave option: Josh Uche
Wide Receiver
The Jaguars suddenly need to add bodies to the wide receiver room after they traded Christian Kirk and released Josh Reynolds and Devin Duvernay. They have their No. 1 receiver in Brian Thomas Jr., will likely include Gabe Davis in some kind of role, and have Parker Washington in the wings. Still, they need to add more firepower.
First-wave option: Chris Godwin
Second-wave option: Elijah Moore
Third-wave option: Robert Woods
Tight End
There is no first-wave option at tight end this offseason unless you include Evan Engram, who the Jaguars just released a few days ago. Of their four tight ends who had regular season snaps a year ago, though, only Brenton Strange is under contract in 2025.
First-wave option: N/A.
Second-wave option: Tyler Conklin
Third-wave option: Mo Alie-Cox
