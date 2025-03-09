3 Options For the Jaguars to Replace Evan Engram
The Jaguars' tight end position is going to look very different in 2025.
Evan Engram has been the face of the position group in Jacksonville over the past three seasons and even made NFL history with his career year in 2023. But after being released on Thursday, the Jaguars are now set to build their tight end room around Brenton Strange and new additions.
So, which veteran names make sense to replace Engram as the legal tampering period begins on Monday? We take a look below.
For context: we are not considering draft options, only free agents/trade options.
Michael Mayer
It is a thin tight end group in free agency. In fact, Engram is far and away the best player available at the tight end position. The Jaguars didn't move on from him due to a dip in talent, so it will be tough to replace his pass-catching ability. As a result, the best option to replace Engram might actually be via a trade.
The Las Vegas Raiders have their clear No. 1 tight end in Brock Bowers, and it is an open secret around the NFL that they are shopping former Notre Dame star Michael Mayer. Mayer has not produced a ton in Vegas and isn't a game-changer in the passing game, but he is a balanced player who excels as a blocker and can bring more flexibility to the Jaguars' offense.
Austin Hooper
One of the better veteran options in free agency, Austin Hooper had a solid season as a blocker for the New England Patriots last year and still offers some value in the passing game. Hooper caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns last year and would make a lot of sense as a veteran to pair with Strange.
Hooper is a reliable player who won't break the bank or serve as a game-changer, but you can do a lot worse as a potential No. 2 tight end if the Jaguars are all in on Strange. And if the Jaguars want to give Strange one more year to get ready for the role, balancing him with a ready-now veteran makes sense.
Mo Alie-Cox
One of the most towering and physically imposing veterans at the position today, Mo Alie-Cox would go a long way in terms of adding an experienced and versatile blocker to the tight end room. Liam Coen's scheme demands that out of his tight ends, and Alie-Cox brings it in bunches.
While Alie-Cox will never be a high-volume target in the passing game, he could almost take Strange's role from 2023 and 2024 when Engram was healthy and serve more as a blocker and a checkdown option underneath than as an every-down pass-catcher.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.