3 Options For the Jaguars to Replace Mitch Morse
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a big void open up in the middle of their offensive line earlier this week, with Jaguars center Mitch Morse officially retiring after 10 seasons.
Morse was a stabilizing presence for the Jaguars' offensive line last season, and they will now be moving forward looking for a new option at the helm of their line.
So, which veteran names make sense to replace Morse as the legal tampering period begins on Monday? We take a look below.
For context: we are not considering draft options, only free agents/trade options.
Drew Dalman
It is a weak center class that may not bear the most depth among the rest of the offensive line positions across free agency, but that doesn't mean there isn't a clear player at top of the pecking order. A former Stanford product just like Walker Little. With Kevin Carberry a close friend of Liam Coen and Dalman's former coach in college, the Jaguars can get some good info here.
Dalman is not a devastating run block who will derail and consistently displace defensive tackles, but he is a balanced and athletic talent at the position. In terms of this year's free agency class, the former second-round pick is the best option to look toward.
Coleman Shelton
A player who the Jaguars have some ties to in the form of Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, Coleman Shelton could be an easy projection to the Jaguars' offensive line in terms of being a pure scheme fit. Waldron coached Shelton as recently as last year with the Chicago Bears.
Coen and Gladstone each saw Shelton play a role in the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line over the years, so there is plenty of easy scouting work here. Shelton is perhaps more of a stop-gap who can hold down the fort than a long-term option, but he is at least a name that feels like it deserves watching
Evan Brown
While Evan Brown played guards for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024, that is actually a big reason why he makes this list. He started at center in 2023, and the fact that he has guard/center versatility would actually be a major bonus for a Jaguars' offensive line that is also looking for help at the guard position.
Jaguars quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple has experience with Brown and could serve as an easy connection for the Jaguars' staff to make. There are better overall players in the class, but Brown is a versatile option who could be one of the steal's of this week's free agency period.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.