2025 NFL Scouting Combine: Previewing Potential Jaguars Safety Targets
With the NFL Scouting Combine kicking off from Indianapolis this week, we are going to take a look at each position group and a few names who make sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars to keep close tabs on.
Next up, we take a look at the safety position.
The safety position was arguably the weakest position on the Jaguars' roster last season, with veteran safety Andre Cisco failing to take advantage of his contract year expectations. Darnell Savage is a good safety who is an even better slot cornerback, and Antonio Johnson and Andrew Wingard seem like ideal backups as opposed to true starters. The Jaguars need to explore their options at the position fully this offseason, and it starts at the combine.
With that said, here are three safeties to keep eyes on during the combine.
Georgia DB Malakai Starks
Arguably the top defensive back in the draft who isn't named Travis Hunter, Malakai Starks has been the leader of the Bulldogs defense and a certified tone-setter. The value for a safety isn't there at the No. 5 pick, but Starks could be a lead candidate if the Jaguars trade down if he has a good week at the combine and has the testing to match his tape and production.
Alabama DB Malachi Moore
It didn't take long for Malachi Moore to establish himself as a key piece of Alabama's defense, starting 11 games as a freshman before embarking on a career that saw him start in the backend of the Crimson Tide defense for several years. It remains to be seen how much testing he will do after undergoing surgery at the end of the 2024 season, so medicals could be incredibly important in his case as he navigates this week.
Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman Jr.
A former four-star recruit, Billy Bowman Jr. was one of the best defensive backs in college football in terms of forcing turnovers in recent seasons. For a Jaguars team that struggled to generate turnovers throughout the entire course of the 2024 season, Bowman could be a logical candidate to add to the mix to try to generate more game-changing plays. With a solid week of testing, he could see his stock rise.
