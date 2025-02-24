2025 NFL Draft: Who Do We Give Jaguars in Pre-Combine Mock?
In two short months, the Jacksonville Jaguars and their new leadership group will make one of the franchise's biggest decisions of the offseason when they tackle the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine set to take place in Indianapolis this week, what better time than to look at how the Jaguars could utilize the No. 5 pick and the rest of their 10 total selections -- especially with James Gladstone now officially a part of the franchise as general manager.
Without further ado, here is our pre-combine Jaguars seven-round mock draft. To aid us, we used Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator.
Round 1 (No. 5 overall): Colorado CB Travis Hunter
The way the board fell for the Jaguars in this instance certainly seems like a best-case scenario for the Jaguars. With Abdul Carter, Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and Tetairoa McMillan all off the board, the Jaguars had their choise of Travis Hunter, Mason Graham, Will Johnson, or Will Campbell.
Ultimately, though, Hunter's star power and versatility is too good to pass up at No. 5 -- similar to how Jalen Ramsey was too good to pass up at No. 5 in 2016. I see Hunter as a shutdown cornerback who can also be used in certain packages on offense, and I think the forward-thinking duo of Gladstone and Liam Coen would embrace that type of player.
Round 2 (No. 36 overall): Minnesota OL Aireontae Ersery
Aireontae Ersery was a left tackle for the Gophers with three years of starting experience, but he also seems to have guard versatilty thanks to his size, strength and ability do dominate the point of attack in a phone booth. He isn't the most nimble tackle and may be bumped inside by some teams, but that would be just fine for a Jaguars team that needs to find a long-term starter at guard. He could be a massive hit at the position and solve some issues for years to come.
Round 3 (No. 70 overall): Texas DL Alfred Collins
It is unlikely that Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins will ever be the most feared member of a team's defensive line, but he makes up for his lack of sky-high ceiling with consistency and reliability against the run. He could help shore up the Jaguars' defensive tackle rotation when it comes to early down snaps.
Round 3 (No. 88 overall): Ole Miss EDGE Jared Ivy
The Jaguars go with their third trench pick in a row, taking a seemingly pro-ready prospect in Ole Miss edge rusher Jared Ivy. Ivy does not project to be a sack artist at the next level, but he has the size and run defense traits to take snaps in the rotation early on to give Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker more rest on early downs.
Round 4 (No. 106 overall): Georgia OL Jared Wilson
The trenches have quickly become a theme for the Jaguars in this mock, and that continues on Day 3 with the selection of Georgia center Jared Wilson. Luke Fortner and Mitch Morse are both entering contract years and the Jaguars need to find a long-term solution sooner than later and they do that here with the Bulldogs' 2024 starter.
Round 4 (No. 125 overall): Penn State DB Jaylen Reed
The Jaguars need to add to the safety position this offseason and it is never a bad idea to look to Penn State products to fill that role. The Jaguars could add a veteran safety in free agency, so it would make sense for them to address the depth of the position on Day 3 with a physical player with special teams value in Jaylen Reed.
Round 5 (No. 143 overall): South Carolina RB Raheim Sanders
The Jaguars have their No. 1 and No. 2 running backs in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. The question now is how Coen intends to attack the position behind them; Keilan Robinson didn't have a role on offense as a rookie, and a player with pass-catching ability like Raheim Sanders could make sense as added competition.
Round 6 (No. 184 overall): Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke
The Jaguars have not spent a draft pick on a quarterback since they selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here, Coen finds a potential No. 3 backup his staff could develop and groom behind Lawrence into becoming a potential No. 2 one day.
Round 6 (No. 196 overall): UCF WR Kobe Hudson
The Jaguars could target a wide receiver a lot earlier than this depending on what happens with Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. But for now, the Jaguars wait until late Day 3 to add the speedy Kobe Hudson as a depth piece.
Round 7 (No. 223 overall): Penn State LB Kobe King
The Jaguars may need to replace Caleb Johnson on special teams in 2025 depending on what happens in free agency. An experienced and sound tackler like Kobe King would make sense as a special teams role player late in the draft.
