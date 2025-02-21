3 Free Agent Quarterbacks Jaguars Could Target as Trevor Lawrence's Backup
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they have their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. The quarterback depth behind him, however, has plenty of question marks.
The Jaguars signed former Los Angeles Rams backup John Wolford back to the active roster this week, but he could always be the No. 3 quarterback on the roster entering the offseason program. But if the Jaguars want to search for a new backup quarterback in free agency, they could have options.
So, which free agent quarterbacks make sense for the Jaguars to potentially target? We break it down below.
Josh Dobbs
One interesting connection the Jaguars could find in free agency is with former Jaguars backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs has proven he can be a reliable No. 2 who can even string together some wins when forced into a starting role, and he has a solid history with new Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.
When Dobbs was traded to the Vikings in 2023, it was Udinski who largely helped him get up to speed on the Vikings' scheme and play calls before he was forced into action. With Udinski now in a larger role in Jacksonville, perhaps he could facilitate a reunion with one of the top backup options on the market.
Kyle Trask
Liam Coen got great insight into former Florida Gators quarterback as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator last season. Coen was deeply involved with the quarterback room and knows as well as anyone what kind of value Trask could potentially bring to the quarterback room and offense behind Trevor Lawrence.
Trask has not gotten much run in the NFL, throwing only 11 passes in the regular-season in his career since being made a second-round pick. Still, that could mean there is still some untapped upside for Trask, even in a backup quarterback role. Knowing the offense and Coen's experience with him is an added plus.
Mac Jones
The in-house option. It remains to be seen if the Jaguars would want to bring Jones back in 2025 after the people involved in acquiring him (Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson) are no longer in charge, but Jones would give Lawrence and the rest of the quarterback room some familiarity. Plus, there is no questions when it comes to Jones' experience and ability to be a game-manager.
With that said, signing Jones would also make it impossible for the Jaguars to acquire a late-round compensatory pick if he were to sign a large enough deal with an opposing team in free agency. There is no guarantee that happens, but it is worth considering.
