How Jaguars' Offseason Could Shape 2026 Season

One offseason could change everything for your franchise, for better or worse. We have seen several teams go through those emotions, such as the Chicago Bears, the AFC champion New England Patriots, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, with their incredible turnarounds from one year ago.

All of this is due to the coaching of Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel, and Liam Coen, respectively. Coen, alongside general manager James Gladstone, pulled off a spectacular turnaround from 4-13 with the previous regime a season ago to 13-4 and winners of the AFC South—a great example of how one offseason can change things for a team.

Now comes the fun part—or the tricky ordeals—for Coen and Gladstone. They have a salary cap situation to muster through, no first-round selection in the NFL Draft, and several key players slated for free agency and others entering the final year of their rookie contracts. Like Anakin Skywalker says: "This is where the fun begins.”

Jaguars offseason could shape 2026 campaign (and more)

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville is already off to a great start to its offseason, dating back to December when it extended both wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and left tackle Cole Van Lanen to long-term contracts. Coen brought in Brian Picucci from Tampa Bay to rejoin him in Jacksonville as run game coordinator, while also hiring Mathieu Araujo as defensive pass game coordinator. Take care of your players and improve your coaching staff more? Check.

Despite no first-round pick, the Jaguars have 10 selections in April’s draft. They are also $13.9 million over the salary cap, which they will have to resolve to lock in key free agent starters such as Devin Lloyd, Montaric Brown, or Travis Etienne. That is not to mention Parker Washington, Travon Walker, Brenton Strange, and Antonio Johnson, all eligible for contract extensions.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tough task, but Gladstone has shown himself to be active, deliberate, and thoughtful in his process. This is a critical offseason to take on, as the AFC should remain up for grabs in some capacity. However, one key element to the roster is the continuity across the board, which the Jaguars have not had with both their coaching staff and players in some time.

As we have discussed before in recent writings, this will benefit Trevor Lawrence in his continued evolution following his MVP-finalist season. The writing is on the wall that if the Jaguars hit this offseason right, the 2026 season could be one of the best in franchise history.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There will be some hard cuts to be made and possible trades to add more stockpile in draft capital while adding more opportunities for depth, competition, and player evolution. Even so, there are too many standout players on the roster for the Jaguars not be in postseason contention.

Regression is possible, and we could see that next season, but Jacksonville remains a formidable team when the quarterback, its run game, and defense are all playing complementary football. This is a team to watch, one that continues to add intangibly rich talent to its roster, a coaching staff in agreement across the board, and a front office with a commitment to winning with a sound approach.

