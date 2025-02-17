BREAKING: Jaguars Bring Back Veteran Backup QB, Rugby Star Rees-Zammit
The Jacksonville Jaguars brought back two familiar faces on Monday.
The Jaguars announced Monday the official signings of quarterback John Wolford and wide receiver Louis Rees-Zammit, each of whom spent time with the franchise last season.
"Rees-Zammit, a native of Penarth, Wales, is a member of the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) Program. He played for Gloucester of Premiership Rugby, England’s top rugby division, from 2018-24 and totaled 210 points in 77 club appearances," the Jaguars said in a release. "Internationally, Rees-Zammit represented Wales (2019-23) and the British & Irish Lions (2021). He recorded 105 points in 41 international appearances and became the youngest player since 1959 to be selected to the British & Irish Lions squad."
Rees-Zammit joined the Jaguars last season after a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I think the Jacksonville thing, and their relationship overseas and what that brings to the table, going overseas twice a year, I think that was probably something that interested him," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said last year. "Phenomenal kid, phenomenal worker, and again, just thinking back on the tremendous amount of progress he made in a short amount of time, I think he'll continue to grow and develop, and I think he found a really good spot there in Jacksonville."
Wolford spent a few weeks with the franchise at the end of the 2024 season once Trevor Lawrence was placed on injured reserve. He also spent time with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and 2022, including when he made three starts for the Rams when Coen was the offensive coordinator in 2022.
"Wolford originally signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in August 2018. Since then, he had appeared in seven games (four starts) for the Los Angeles Rams (2020-22) where he totaled 61 completions for 626 yards and one touchdown. After spending the 2024 offseason and training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wolford signed with the Jaguars’ practice squad in December 2024," the Jaguars said in a release.
Now, Wolford and Rees-Zammit will be able to take part in the Jaguars' offseason program when it begins this spring.
