3 Matchups That Will Define Jaguars-Jets
The NFL is all about matchups.
Each week, games are decided by which teams have an advantage on each side of the ball. Who has the better pass-rush? Whose receivers can win one-on-one?
As a result, we will take a look each week at which matchups are the most important for the Jacksonville Jaguars to win. This week, we start it off with the three key matchups between the Jaguars and the New York Jets.
Tyson Campbell vs. Garrett Wilson
The Jaguars have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season at defending the long ball. Luckily for the Jaguars, they are playing a Jets team that will focus on getting the ball out of the quarterback's hand quickly. As a result, it will be about execution and consistency in the Jaguars' secondary.
With Garrett Wilson set to be one of the best receivers the Jaguars have played all season, the Jaguars will need their No. 1 cornerback to have a shutdown performance. Tyson Campbell has quietly had a good season, and another strong game against a top wideout will go on to continue to show the Jaguars made the right move by extending him.
Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Sauce Gardner
Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has had success against alpha cornerbacks throughout his rookie season, whether against Jalen Ramsey, Christian Gonzalez or Derek Stingley Jr. Now, the Jaguars' No. 1 target -- and one of the only healthy skill players left from Week 1 -- will draw one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL in Sauce Gardner.
Gardner isn't having the type of season he is accustomed to, but he is still a premier talent on the outside. If Thomas can continue to make big plays this week, then he might prove himself to be one of the NFL's matchup proof players.
Josh Hines-Allen vs. Olu Fashanu
The veteran pass-rusher vs. the rookie left tackle. It is an NFL tale as old as time. And on Sunday, Jaguars' star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen will play against a rookie blindside protector for the second week in a row. Hines-Allen got the best of J.C. Lathan last week, but this week he plays arguably a better player in first-round pick Olu Fashanu.
Fashanu has shined for the Jets at left tackle in recent weeks, but he hasn't drawn a matchup like Hines-Allen. Hines-Allen has shown the ability to take games over before. It will be up to Fashanu to prevent him from doing it again in Week 15.
