3 Matchups That Will Define Jaguars-Lions
The NFL is all about matchups.
Each week, games are decided by which teams have an advantage on each side of the ball. Who has the better pass-rush? Whose receivers can win one-on-one?
As a result, we will take a look each week at which matchups are the most important for the Jacksonville Jaguars to win. This week, we start it off with the three key matchups between the Jaguars and the Detroit Lions.
Penei Sewell vs. Travon Walker
A battle of titanic natures, the war between Lions right tackle Penei Sewell and Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker has the chance to be the biggest highlight of the game. Sewell is maybe the best right tackle in football today thanks to his balanced skill-set, while Walker has 7.5 sacks and is coming into his own as a former No. 1 pick.
Walker's game revolves around power and dominating his opponents from a physical standpoint. Sewell does the same thing, just from an offensive standpoint. Now, we will see which side will come out on top in one of the biggest battles of the year.
Darnell Savage vs. Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams has been one of the most dangerous deep threats in football since he was a rookie, and he is now finally turning in the breakout season. Williams has the speed to get behind any defense and threaten them for an explosive play, and it will be up to the Jaguars' safeties to ensure he doesn't break the game wide open.
Darnell Savage has turned in plenty of good tape since he moved from the nickel position to safety, and the Jaguars will needs him at his best to keep Williams from changing the game on any given play. After perhaps his best game as a Jaguar, Savage will need another strong performance this week.
Evan Engram vs. Brian Branch
The Jaguars will play one of the NFL's best young defenders this week in Lions defensive back Brian Branch. Branch does a little bit of everything for the Lions' secondary, but you will surely see him matched up on Jaguars tight end Evan Engram on more than a few reps and likely in some high-leverage situations.
Engram has the size and experience, while the Jaguars will surely try to get him involved with quick passing plays. If Engram can win this battle, the Jaguars' passing game will have a chance. If not, then Branch will have the ability to terrorize the Jaguars' passing game like he has done to opponents all season long.
