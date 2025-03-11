3 Observations on Jaguars Adding Patrick Mekari
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a flurry of moves on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.
With the Jaguars agreeing to terms with nine different free agents on the first day of free agency, we are going to take a look at what each player brings to the table and how they fit with the Jaguars.
Here, we break down the Jaguars' addition of Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars adding Mekari? We break it down below.
Mekari presents an instant upgrade for Jaguars' IOL
The Jaguars walked into the offseason with a massive need at guard. Not only did they need a new right guard with Brandon Scherff's contract expiring, but the depth at guard is also dire considering Cooper Hodges' injuries in back-to-back season. Now, the Jaguars have an experienced and bonafide talent at guard.
Mekari has played a little bit of everything during his time with the Ravens, but it is right guard where he should be expected to settle for Jacksonville. With Liam Coen wanting clear upgrades along the offensive line to turn around the running game, Mekari presents a logical option.
Jaguars spent big, but will be banking on more development
The Jaguars certainly paid big for Mekari, whose contract value is almost $8 million more than the next closest Jaguars free agent signing. As things stand today, Mekari is the top free agent the Jaguars have added in terms of pure investment, making him the biggest fish the Jaguars' regime has sought out so far.
A sixth-year veteran who started 53 of the 88 games he played for the Ravens, Mekari still has room to grow considering the Ravens played him all over the offensive line. Now, Mekari will likely be able to mostly focus on one spot, which should be good news for his development.
The most important trait Mekari brings to the table
Mekari brings a lot of high-quality traits to the offensive line that the Jaguars have been missing for the last several years, especially in terms of power and physicality. With that said, the most important trait Mekari will bring to the Jaguars is the sheer flexibility he will give them moving forward.
As mentioned before, Mekari will likely be expected to finally be allowed to settle into one spot -- with right guard being the most likely option. Still, the fact Mekari has experience at all five offensive line positions in his NFL career give the Jaguars a big edge when it comes to their depth and their active game day roster.
