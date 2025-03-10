BREAKING: Jaguars Agree to Terms With Safety From Division Rival
It appears that the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans can't seem to stop wanting each other's players as Houston traded for Christian Kirk last week and the Jaguars have signed free agent safety Eric Murray, a nine-year NFL veteran who spent the past five seasons in the Lone Star State.
According to franchise legend Maurice Jones-Drew, the Jaguars have signed Murray to a three-year, $22.5 million deal with $12 million guaranteed.
New DC Anthony Campanile's secondary is beginning to take shape after signing another Big Ten product in Jourdan Lewis early in the day.
Murray played his college ball at Minnesota before being drafted by the Chiefs. He would spend three seasons in Kansas City before joining the Browns for a year. After he hit free agency, Murray would play the rest of his career up to this point with the Texans, having been retained by head coach DeMeco Ryans.
New GM James Gladstone's vision for his franchise is starting to take shape and Murray's signing indicates two things. The team is moving on from Andre Cisco unless something dramatic happens and it is highly likely that they use the fifth overall draft pick on the line of scrimmage.
That decision will likely come down to either Michigan DT Mason Graham or LSU's T/G Will Campbell. Something to watch out for is if a team comes in with a big trade package in exchange for that valuable selection.
Something to also keep an eye on is if Darnell Savage plays that safety role now that Jarrian Jones has the nickel corner spot locked up or if the Jaguars use Savage in a different way.
The Jaguars have a roster that has the framework to win the AFC South. These recent additions by Gladstone are putting up the walls, the insulation and it appears both Gladstone and Coen want to rebuild Sacksonville in their approach to turning the Jaguars into a competetive franchise.
It will be interesting to see who the team goes after next, but it has been a quiet and successful free agency with Murray bringing a veteran presence to the locker room and the map on how to quickly turn around a franchise.
